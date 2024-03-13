Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $31,000 Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 4,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $195,230.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,577.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

GBX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,735. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

