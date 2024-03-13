Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Gap Up to $38.11

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.11, but opened at $38.99. Global X Copper Miners ETF shares last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 143,862 shares trading hands.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Copper Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,044.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 46,937 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $502,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

