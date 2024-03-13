Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.71

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.71 and last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 8726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

