Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Holdings Lowered by Dagco Inc.

Dagco Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 91.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,821 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc. owned about 0.05% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 314,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 241,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 61,446 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,730,000.

NASDAQ CATH traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $62.58. 2,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,314. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $62.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

