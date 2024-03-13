Glovista Investments LLC Acquires 46,999 Shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Glovista Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) by 88.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,999 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF makes up about 1.5% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPHE. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPHE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. 92,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,843. The stock has a market cap of $109.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $28.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

