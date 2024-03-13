Glovista Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Glovista Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,559 shares during the quarter. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 270.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the first quarter valued at about $679,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 74.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 2,424.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,946,000.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. 24,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,686. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $305.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.98.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.