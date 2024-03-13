Glovista Investments LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Glovista Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,980 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI UAE ETF makes up about 1.8% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned approximately 7.76% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Get iShares MSCI UAE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:UAE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.58. 2,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.