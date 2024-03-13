Glovista Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 16,591 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,591 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 0.6% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.11. 963,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,408. The stock has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.