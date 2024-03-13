Glovista Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned 2.13% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 1,942.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 421,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 400,647 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 100,783 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 229.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 119,440 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,787,000.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:QAT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,502. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
