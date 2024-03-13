Glovista Investments LLC Sells 44,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Glovista Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up 5.4% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,516,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,892,666. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

