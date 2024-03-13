Glovista Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 166,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,034,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 7.1% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 540,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,088,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 30,772 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $427,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 136.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 41,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $82.76. 2,053,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.