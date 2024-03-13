GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Gap Up to $1.87

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.98. GrafTech International shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 703,522 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.13). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other GrafTech International news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,761.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,732,780 shares of company stock worth $12,598,389 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1,425.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,422,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132,961 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,971,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,477 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,922,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,133 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 416.3% in the second quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 1,954,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

