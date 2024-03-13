Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,993 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after purchasing an additional 356,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Progyny by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Progyny by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 7.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,455,000 after buying an additional 46,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Progyny from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $269.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,086 shares of company stock worth $10,660,840 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

