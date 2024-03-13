Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 9,892 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $118.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $119.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

