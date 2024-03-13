Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,190 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,190 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after buying an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,736,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,510,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,487,000 after purchasing an additional 941,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.