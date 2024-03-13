Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.06.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $698.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $629.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

