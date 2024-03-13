Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,665. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

