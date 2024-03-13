Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,151 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 80.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 140,796 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 94.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,165,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

