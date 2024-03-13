Graham Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Procore Technologies by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,327,000 after buying an additional 80,986 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Procore Technologies by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PCOR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $8,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,749 shares in the company, valued at $42,619,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Howard Fu sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $225,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,749 shares in the company, valued at $42,619,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 421,718 shares of company stock worth $31,767,305. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

