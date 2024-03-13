Graham Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,101 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPF opened at $224.27 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.58 and a fifty-two week high of $246.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,478.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.45.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total transaction of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,525.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011 in the last ninety days. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

