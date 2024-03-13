Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 23,453 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,379,000 after purchasing an additional 153,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,543,000 after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,796,000 after purchasing an additional 117,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 55.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,353,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,416,000 after purchasing an additional 482,274 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KTB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile



Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

