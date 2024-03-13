Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 80.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $119,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,419 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $179,759,000 after purchasing an additional 974,693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 26,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 937,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,807,000 after buying an additional 933,800 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 300.4% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,033,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,327,000 after purchasing an additional 775,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock opened at $55.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

