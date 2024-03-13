Graham Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 120.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,031 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 23,539 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Price Performance

YELP opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $288,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $676,270. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YELP has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Yelp Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

