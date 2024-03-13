Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,155 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $420,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Loews by 5.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,795,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,550,000 after buying an additional 699,593 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 316.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,727,000 after purchasing an additional 440,693 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 495.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 over the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $76.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

