Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 13,477 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Graham Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,104.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 56,482 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.