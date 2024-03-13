Graham Capital Management L.P. Sells 13,684 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,465 shares of company stock valued at $72,567,054 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $149.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.26 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

