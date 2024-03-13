Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.55 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,127 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Shell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after acquiring an additional 402,896 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

SHEL opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.54. The company has a market cap of $210.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

