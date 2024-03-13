Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of SilverBow Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 192,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 61,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 52.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SBOW opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $806.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.45. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBOW shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SilverBow Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

