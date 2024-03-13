Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of GTN.A opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

