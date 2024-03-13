Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

NYSE:AJX opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $110.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -22.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Ajax during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

