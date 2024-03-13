Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) Plans Dividend of $0.42

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Sunday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Price Performance
GECCM opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Company Profile
