Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Has $19.33 Million Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. APi Group makes up 9.9% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $19,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of APi Group by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,300,000. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 313.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,611,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,690 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 227.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after purchasing an additional 779,663 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $38.70 on Wednesday. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

