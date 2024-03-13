Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000. Clarus comprises about 0.4% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Clarus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,218,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 3,616.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 607,915 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Clarus by 270.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 745,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 543,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 274,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clarus by 218.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 394,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 270,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

CLAR opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.04%.

CLAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

