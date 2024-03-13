Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 12,982 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $14.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Guild in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guild from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Guild Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $870.68 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Guild by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,678 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guild by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 446,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guild by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Guild by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guild by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

