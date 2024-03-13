GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Buys New Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after purchasing an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.8 %

LLY opened at $754.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $700.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.43. The company has a market capitalization of $717.32 billion, a PE ratio of 130.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $317.24 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.