GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Invests $1.04 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $56.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

