GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 122,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 1.8% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. owned about 0.21% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 104,865 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,182.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 86,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPEI opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.