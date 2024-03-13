GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.1% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2,668.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 277,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after buying an additional 267,429 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 44,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,756,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 43.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 50,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $157.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

