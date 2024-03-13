GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,327 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000. Starbucks makes up about 2.7% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.62. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

