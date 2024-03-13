GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Purchases Shares of 500 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,603 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after buying an additional 152,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after buying an additional 151,772 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $539.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $511.70 and its 200-day moving average is $482.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $547.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

