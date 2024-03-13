GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,679,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $519.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $520.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.