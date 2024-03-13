Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 135.7% in February

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hammer Technology Stock Performance

HMMR traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,932. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. Hammer Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

Hammer Technology Company Profile

See Also

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure. The company is focused on providing HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

