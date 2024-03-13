HC Wainwright Comments on Gritstone bio, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gritstone bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gritstone bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gritstone bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Gritstone bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gritstone bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $2.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.39. Gritstone bio has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

Institutional Trading of Gritstone bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gritstone bio by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio

(Get Free Report)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.