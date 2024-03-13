Head to Head Analysis: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) versus Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equinix and Bimini Capital Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $8.19 billion 10.32 $969.18 million $10.31 86.60 Bimini Capital Management $13.60 million 0.55 -$3.98 million ($0.39) -1.92

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Equinix has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Equinix and Bimini Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 5 7 1 2.69 Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equinix currently has a consensus price target of $856.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.07%. Given Equinix’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 11.84% 8.01% 3.05% Bimini Capital Management -31.83% -33.43% -3.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equinix beats Bimini Capital Management on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Assest Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid and Royal Palm. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

