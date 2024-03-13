Head-To-Head Analysis: Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) versus QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG)

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantaSing Group has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lincoln Educational Services 6.88% 9.63% 4.71% QuantaSing Group 5.78% 83.40% 16.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

72.7% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of QuantaSing Group shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lincoln Educational Services and QuantaSing Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lincoln Educational Services $378.07 million 0.84 $26.00 million $0.86 11.58 QuantaSing Group $424.94 million 0.36 -$14.97 million $0.45 6.13

Lincoln Educational Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QuantaSing Group. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lincoln Educational Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lincoln Educational Services and QuantaSing Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 QuantaSing Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 16.72%. QuantaSing Group has a consensus price target of $9.85, suggesting a potential upside of 256.88%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than Lincoln Educational Services.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats QuantaSing Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising s licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology programs. The company operates schools under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and other brand names. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation was founded in 1946 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

