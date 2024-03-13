Head to Head Review: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) and HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA)

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HH&L Acquisition and DermTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A DermTech 0 1 2 0 2.67

DermTech has a consensus target price of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 521.89%. Given DermTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million ($0.14) -76.78 DermTech $15.30 million 1.52 -$100.89 million ($3.14) -0.21

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and DermTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HH&L Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DermTech. HH&L Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DermTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HH&L Acquisition N/A -57.47% -0.35% DermTech -659.57% -123.96% -67.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of DermTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers. It also offers DermTech Smart Sticker, which provides a non-invasively way to collect skin sample including standard care by using scalpel to biopsy suspicious lesions. In addition, it provides research services and technology platform on a contract basis to pharmaceutical companies which use the technology for clinical trials. Further, the company develops gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products in dermatology; and develop custom gene assays to support the pharmaceutical partners. It sells its products through pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

