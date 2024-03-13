Head to Head Review: Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC)

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Newmark Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Newmark Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Newmark Group and La Rosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmark Group 1.72% 17.03% 5.66% La Rosa N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmark Group $2.47 billion 0.75 $42.58 million $0.25 43.00 La Rosa $26.20 million 0.77 -$2.32 million N/A N/A

This table compares Newmark Group and La Rosa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Newmark Group has higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Newmark Group and La Rosa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmark Group 1 2 1 0 2.00 La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Newmark Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.43%. Given Newmark Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Newmark Group is more favorable than La Rosa.

Summary

Newmark Group beats La Rosa on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services. Its occupier services and products comprise tenant representation; real estate management technology systems; workplace and occupancy strategy; global corporate consulting; project management; account and transaction management; and lease administration and facilities management services. The company provides its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, and developers, as well as lenders and multi-national corporations. It operated offices on various continents. The company was formerly known as Newmark Knight Frank and changed its name to Newmark Group, Inc. in October 2017. Newmark Group, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York. Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald, L.P.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. The company also engages in the real estate brokerage business, as well as sale of commercial real estate property. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

