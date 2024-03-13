Headinvest LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $8.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.62. The stock had a trading volume of 38,652,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,651,594. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.29. The stock has a market cap of $311.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.12, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

