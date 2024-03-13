Headinvest LLC Buys 61 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $572,224,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $530,630,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $103,645,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $13.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $685.28. 270,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,824. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $629.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.89. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $623.06.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

