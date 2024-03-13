Headinvest LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.6% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.53. 218,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,675. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $118.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.44.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

