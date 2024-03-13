Headinvest LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2024

Headinvest LLC reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.6% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.53. 218,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,675. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $118.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.44.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.